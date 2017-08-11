Back to Main page
Moscow seeks extradition of Russian citizen accused of joining illegal armed group

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 11, 19:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia has asked Turkey to extradite Renat Bakiyev since 2015

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia has been seeking the extradition of Russian national Renat Bakiyev by Turkey since 2015. He is accused of joining an illegal armed unit, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office informed TASS.

"Russia has asked Turkey to extradite Russian citizen Bakiyev who is charged in absentia in Russia with joining an illegal armed unit since 2015, but to no avail," the press service said.

Turkish police officers escort Russian national Renat Bakiyev in Adana, Turkey

Russian national accused of plotting attack against US aircraft sentenced in Turkey

Bakiyev who was allegedly a member of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) and plotted a series of terrorist attacks in Turkey was sentenced to six years and three months behind bars, the Sabah daily reported on Friday.

The newspaper writes that the sentence was pronounced in absentia, that is, before Bakiyev was arrested on Thursday. The Russian national was on the wanted list, as the court had sanctioned his arrest.

According to the newspaper, Renat Bakiyev, 23, is accused of plotting an attack against one of the aircraft based at Incirlik Air Base with a drone he bought from another Islamic State extremist. The investigators said he had been plotting a terrorist attack at a place where the US high-ranking officers could be, as well as at a local center of the Alawite society.

Press-attache of the Russian Embassy in Ankara Irina Kasimova told TASS on Thursday that the Russian diplomatic mission "is taking the necessary measures to look into the situation and clear up the affair."

