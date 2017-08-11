Top diplomat says unsettled Palestinian crisis enables terrorists to recruit supporters

Lavrov hopes common sense will prevail in Washington over North Korea issueRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 11, 17:29
DVORIKI VILLAGE, August 11. /TASS/. The unsettled problem of establishment of the Palestinian state is the factor that enables terrorists to recruit supporters among Arabs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the participants of the Terra Scientia on Klyazma River international youth forum on Friday.
"We believe that the uncertainty of the Palestinian problem, the inability to create the Palestine state along with the Israel state, as was promised in 1947 in the UN, the uncertainty of this issue has been for decades one of the most important factors that enables terrorists to recruit more and more supporters on Arab streets," the minister said. "It is disconcerting that we have failed to provide any progress here for many years."
Lavrov also dwelled upon the prospects of the Palestinian issue solution based on a "two-state scenario." "The decision to the Palestinian problem based on creation of the Palestinian state, the so-called two-state decision, as planned, the Hebrew state and the Arab state in Palestine, is questionable at the moment," the minister said.
"They start saying that maybe there is another scenario that will be acceptable for both the Israelites and the Palestinians. There may be. If they agree on something, let it be so, no one will argue [against it], but it is necessary to make them sit down."
Lavrov reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to the negotiating table back in August 2016. The Russian foreign minister noted that the invitation was made so that both leaders were "ready to sit down without any preliminary conditions."
"Still waiting, unfortunately," he stated.