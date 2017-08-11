Moscow drew conclusions from anti-Russian sanctions, top diplomat says

DVORIKI VILLAGE /Vladimir region/, August 11. /TASS/. Moscow has drawn conclusions from the anti-Russian sanctions and will rely only on itself, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The conclusion we have drawn from it is very simple, bearing in mind that our American [partners] and the Europeans following in the wake are conducting a policy of punishment towards us," Lavrov said at the Terra Scientia youth forum. "It means that we simply have to know that we must rely on ourselves and not hope for a good disposition of those who is not demonstrating it now."

"Much is already being done. And, despite all the criticism and despite all the difficulties, as it implies very serious, large-scale efforts, the idea of import substitution is bearing fruit," the Russian top diplomat stressed. "We see a literal breakthrough in the engine-building sector. We no longer depend on Ukraine which has stopped cooperation with us, to its own prejudice, etc."

"This year, we are going to be number one in the world in terms of grain exports (25 million tonnes), outstripping the United States, Canada and Australia," he added.