Russia's top diplomat shares his view on 'controlled chaos' theory

DVORIKI VILLAGE, August 11. /TASS/. Many current politicians act in accordance with the controlled chaos theory in an attempt to preserve unipolarity in international relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Terra Scientia on Klyazma River educational youth forum on Friday.

"In order to ground their wish to preserve the world order that would be centered around the West, such theories as ‘multipolarity is a way to chaos’ are proposed, [which say that] many players will allegedly fail to come to agreements," Lavrov noted.

"Speaking about chaos, another analysis will be, perhaps, appropriate here: there are many factors that show that those who advanced the controlled chaos theory have many proponents among the current politicians."

"When somewhere, some distant regions see constant turbulence, the countries that neighbor the crisis areas must be more engaged in settling this situation than strengthening their own economy and their possibilities on the world arena," the minister explained.

"If we look into the facts, the chaos sown in Iraq and Libya, in the region of the Middle East and North Africa as a whole, the impulse given to the negative processes by the outside intervention with the use of sheer force - this all is flesh and blood of the unipolarity that our western counterparts are trying to preserve," Lavrov added.

Multipolar world

The process of setting up a multipolar world has been facing difficulties but it is impossible to stop it because it is natural," Sergey Lavrov has pointed out.

"At the moment, we are going through a crucial stage in the history of international relations: a centuries-long era is coming to an end, which saw the West rule, while a new multipolar world is emerging," Lavrov said. "New centers of economic growth have come to be, as well as new financial centers, which will later gain political influence. These countries want to protect their interests, taking part in determining the global agenda, setting the tone for international relations particularly in regions where these new centers are located. These are China, India, Brazil and South Africa to name a few," Lavrov added.

"This process is natural, but is has been facing difficulties," the Russian top diplomat went on to say.

"First, the change of eras always takes long, it will continue for some time," Lavrov explained. "Second, apart from objective reasons, attempts have been made to hamper this process, particularly by those who used to dominate the world and dreams of keeping their dominance in the new situation, possibly forever," the Russian foreign minister noted.

However, in Lavrov’s words, "it is impossible to stop this process because in fact, multipolar world reflects the actual cultural and civilizational diversity, the diversity of the modern world, and people’s wish to decide their own future.".