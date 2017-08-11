Moscow welcomes parliamentary election in Senegal

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The outcome of the parliamentary elections held in Senegal on July 30, confirm that the country’s people support the government’s course for economic and social stability and development," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Moscow welcomes the successful parliamentary election, which confirmed the people’s support for economic and social stability and development," the statement reads.

According to the voting’s preliminary results, published on August 8, the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition has secured 125 of the 165 seats in the National Assembly.

"A big voter turnout was recorded (54%)," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. "International monitors point out that the voting was held in an open and peaceful atmosphere, there were no serious irregularities that could affect the election’s outcome," the ministry added.