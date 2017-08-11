Moscow welcomes parliamentary election in Senegal

Lavrov calls US desire to ensure economic interests in Europe through sanctions 'impudent'Russian Politics & Diplomacy August 11, 16:09
Russian Aerospace Force to get over hundred aircraft in 2017Military & Defense August 11, 16:06
Russians to enjoy rare Perseids meteor shower over the weekendScience & Space August 11, 15:51
Russian delegation meets with families of missing US military personnelMilitary & Defense August 11, 15:51
Morocco submits bid for hosting 2026 FIFA World CupSport August 11, 15:19
US sanctions against Russia encourage Kiev to raise tensions in Donbass — politicianWorld August 11, 15:17
Trump says US prepared military solutions against North Korea’s actionsWorld August 11, 15:11
Baikal-Alaska historic expedition to cross Chukotka in 2018Science & Space August 11, 14:59
Court rejects Russian opposition activist’s appeal against ruling on tycoon’s lawsuitSociety & Culture August 11, 14:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The outcome of the parliamentary elections held in Senegal on July 30, confirm that the country’s people support the government’s course for economic and social stability and development," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
"Moscow welcomes the successful parliamentary election, which confirmed the people’s support for economic and social stability and development," the statement reads.
According to the voting’s preliminary results, published on August 8, the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition has secured 125 of the 165 seats in the National Assembly.
"A big voter turnout was recorded (54%)," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. "International monitors point out that the voting was held in an open and peaceful atmosphere, there were no serious irregularities that could affect the election’s outcome," the ministry added.