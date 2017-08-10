Lavrov, Thai PM to discuss Moscow-Bangkok ties

Media: Russian citizen detained in Turkey for alleged plans to shoot down US planeWorld August 10, 12:08
MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on Thursday with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha to discuss the development of relations between Moscow and Bangkok, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.
Earlier reports said Lavrov had met in Bangkok with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai. The ministry said the two senior diplomats "had an in-depth exchange of opinions on prospects for the development of Russia-Thailand cooperation with an emphasis on the implementation of the agreements achieved at the summit level and aimed at deepening a political dialogue, giving a boost to cooperation in trade, economic and humanitarian sectors, as well as bolstering cooperation on issues of global and regional agenda".
During his stay in the Thai capital, Lavrov make an entry in the book of condolences over the death of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej in October 2016. He also presented ministry’s awards to the Russian honorary consuls in Pattaya and Phuket for big personal contribution to protecting the rights and interests of Russian citizens visiting Thailand or living in that country.