Russian embassy: detained Russians released, leave Kosovo

BELGRADE, August 10. /TASS/. The six Russian nationals who were detained by the police of the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo have been released, spokesman for the Russian embassy in Serbia, Yuri Pichugin, told TASS on Thursday.
"The situation with the Russian nationals detained in Kosovo has been settled. Under a ruling of the court in the city of Podujeva, they have paid a fine and left Kosovo accompanied by an officer of the Russian embassy in Pristina," he said.
Earlier in the day, a court in the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo levied fines of €259 on each of the six Russian and five Serbian nationals detained on Tuesday at the administrative border of the autonomy. Apart from that, they will have to pay court fees of €220.
Pichugin told TASS after the detention that Russian diplomats were taking effort to settle the incident with the six Russian nationals detained in Kosovo.
The Kosovo police said on August 9 that a group of six Russians - two men and four women - and five Serbs had been detained while trying to illegally cross Kosovo’s administrative border. The police said they had been informed about possible border trespassing near Podujeva.