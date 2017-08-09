Diplomats’ expulsion should not affect Russian mission to UN — envoy

Russia hopes US will not provoke North Korea to take dangerous stepsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 09, 20:31
UNITED NATIONS, August 9. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has said he does not expect the US to expel diplomats working at the Russian diplomatic mission in New York in response to the decision to cut US diplomatic staff in Moscow.
"No, I’m not expecting this," he told reporters on Wednesday when asked whether he foresees such steps by Washington. "Our mission to the United Nations should be out of the calculation of our bilateral missions, because it is a separate diplomatic entity, which is accredited to the United Nations, not the United States."