Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian embassy in Serbia confirms detention of six Russians in Kosovo

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 09, 12:08 UTC+3 BELGRADE

The people had been detained while attempting to illegally cross the autonomous territory’s border

Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Serbia confirms the detention of six Russian citizens in the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo, the embassy spokesman Yuri Pichugin told TASS on Wednesday.

"An official at the Russian embassy’s office in Pristina has been tackling this matter since the Russian citizens were detained, he immediately set off to the scene," the spokesman said. "A total of six Russians were detained, two of whom are local residents, members of a Serbian citizen’s family," he added.

The Kosovo police earlier said that 11 people - six Russians and five Serbs - had been detained while attempting to illegally cross the autonomous territory’s border. On Wednesday, Serbia’s RTS broadcaster reported that the Russian citizens were detained for 48 hours.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may open maintenance center for MС-21 liner
2
Parachute landing system for military vehicles to be tested in Russia
3
Russian, US top military officers discuss situation in Syria, Iraq
4
Putin: US official agencies ‘spying and eavesdropping on all’
5
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
6
North Korea mulls plan to strike US bases in Guam — KCNA
7
Coal miners in Kiev-controlled Lugansk region barricade themselves until back wages paid
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама