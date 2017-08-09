Russian embassy in Serbia confirms detention of six Russians in Kosovo

Parachute landing system for military vehicles to be tested in RussiaMilitary & Defense August 09, 11:15
BELGRADE, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Serbia confirms the detention of six Russian citizens in the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo, the embassy spokesman Yuri Pichugin told TASS on Wednesday.
"An official at the Russian embassy’s office in Pristina has been tackling this matter since the Russian citizens were detained, he immediately set off to the scene," the spokesman said. "A total of six Russians were detained, two of whom are local residents, members of a Serbian citizen’s family," he added.
The Kosovo police earlier said that 11 people - six Russians and five Serbs - had been detained while attempting to illegally cross the autonomous territory’s border. On Wednesday, Serbia’s RTS broadcaster reported that the Russian citizens were detained for 48 hours.