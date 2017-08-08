Back to Main page
Russian, US top military officers discuss situation in Syria, Iraq

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 08, 23:37 UTC+3

The sides also discussed further action against international terrorist groups

Chief of Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov

Chief of Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov

© Olga Balashova/Russian Defense Ministry's Press Service/TASS

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Situation in Syria and Iraq, as well as issues of countering international terrorism were in focus of a telephone conversation between Chief of Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, the press service of the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in Syria and Iraq and discussed further actions to counter international terrorist organizations, as well as issues of the functioning of the de-escalation zone in the southwest of Syria," the press service said.

The US Department of State said earlier Washington supported efforts geared to establish another de-escalation zone in Syria, despite its not taking part in them.

An agreement on the establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria was reached at an international meeting on Syria in Kazakhstan’s Astana on May 4. It is planned to establish such zones in four areas, namely in Idlib, north of Homs, in Eastern Ghouta and in the south of Syria. After the Russia-US summit in Germany’s Hamburg on July 7, it was announced that a de-escalation zone was to be set up in the southwest of Syria to encompass Daraa, al-Quneitra and al-Suwayda.

