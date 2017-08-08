Russian, US top military officers discuss situation in Syria, Iraq

Two Ukrainian military killed, five wounded as gun explodes in Donetsk regionWorld August 08, 23:47
Death toll in southwest China earthquake rises to nine, 135 injuredWorld August 08, 23:44
Russian, US top military officers discuss situation in Syria, IraqRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 08, 23:37
Moscow’s deputy mayor pours cold water on flying taxi plansBusiness & Economy August 08, 21:52
Abkhazian leader highlights substantial financial assistance from RussiaBusiness & Economy August 08, 20:10
Regular railway service bypassing Ukraine may start this yearBusiness & Economy August 08, 18:45
First Deputy PM Shuvalov not on list of witnesses in case former economy minister — sourceRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 08, 18:22
Putin vows to protect Abkhazia’s security and independenceRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 08, 17:40
Latvian government backs ban on Russian language as optional for school examsSociety & Culture August 08, 17:34
MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Situation in Syria and Iraq, as well as issues of countering international terrorism were in focus of a telephone conversation between Chief of Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, the press service of the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.
"The sides exchanged views on the situation in Syria and Iraq and discussed further actions to counter international terrorist organizations, as well as issues of the functioning of the de-escalation zone in the southwest of Syria," the press service said.
The US Department of State said earlier Washington supported efforts geared to establish another de-escalation zone in Syria, despite its not taking part in them.
An agreement on the establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria was reached at an international meeting on Syria in Kazakhstan’s Astana on May 4. It is planned to establish such zones in four areas, namely in Idlib, north of Homs, in Eastern Ghouta and in the south of Syria. After the Russia-US summit in Germany’s Hamburg on July 7, it was announced that a de-escalation zone was to be set up in the southwest of Syria to encompass Daraa, al-Quneitra and al-Suwayda.