Russian, Thai top diplomats to discuss bilateral cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 08, 11:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Thai counterpart and have a meeting with Thailand’s PM

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai and have a meeting with Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and discuss the prospects for bilateral cooperation with them during his working visit to Bangkok on August 9-10, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Thailand's top diplomat: Ties between Bangkok and Moscow become highly dynamic

Lavrov is also to visit the Grand Palace, where the minister will leave his message in the book of condolences on the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in October 2016.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that bilateral relations between Russia and Thailand are developing steadily. Political dialogue is deepening, contacts between legislative authorities and government agencies are expanding. "The task of deepening economic and investment cooperation is in the focus of the two countries’ attention," the ministry said. "During the upcoming talks, the two top diplomats plan to discuss in detail the current state and prospects for boosting cooperation in various areas and compare the two countries’ stances on the pressing international and regional issues."

"During his visit to Bangkok, the Russian foreign minister is due to present the ministry’s awards to Russia’s honorary consuls in Pattaya and Phuket for big personal contribution to protecting the rights and interests of Russian citizens visiting Thailand or living in that country," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
