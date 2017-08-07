Lavrov to hold talks with Indonesian top diplomat, ASEAN secretary general in Jakarta

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Jakarta on August 8-9 to hold talks with Indonesian top diplomat Retno Marsudi and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretary General Le Luong Minh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"On August 8-9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make a working visit to Indonesia to hold talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi," the statement reads.

The two ministers will thoroughly discuss the current state of bilateral cooperation and the prospects for its development in various spheres, as well as pressing global and regional issues. "The 2017-2019 plan of consultations between the Russian and Indonesian Foreign Ministries is expected to be singed," the statement adds.

"While in Jakarta, Sergey Lavrov will visit the Secretariat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out. "The talks with ASEAN Secretary General Le Luong Minh will focus on ways to increase the effectiveness of joint mechanisms of dialogue between Russia and ASEAN," the ministry added.

"The minister will also participate in the opening ceremony of the office of Russia’s separate Permanent Mission to ASEAN, set up in accordance with the agreements reached at the Sochi summit in May 2016, which aim at ensuring the strategic nature of partnership between our country and the ten ASEAN member states," the statement says. "The new Russian Mission will take an active part in the implementation of the agreements in order to boost political, economic, social and cultural cooperation with ASEAN," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.