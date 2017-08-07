Russian and Singaporean top diplomats discuss situation in Asia-Pacific region

Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in SyriaMilitary & Defense August 07, 12:11
Top diplomat says Tokyo committed to cooperation with MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 07, 11:47
Russian crews take lead after Tank Biathlon individual raceMilitary & Defense August 07, 11:31
Russian and North Korean top diplomats discuss bilateral relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 07, 10:26
Russian Security Council chief comments on Far East developmentBusiness & Economy August 07, 9:36
Poland has no plans to deploy US missiles on its territory — top diplomatWorld August 07, 8:23
Poland is ready to buy Russian gas only on competitive basisBusiness & Economy August 07, 3:38
Partial lunar eclipse can be seen almost all over Russia on August 7Science & Space August 07, 1:46
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss new US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 14:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan have reaffirmed the proximity of the two countries’ approaches towards resolving issues in the Asia-Pacific region and in the world, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported following meeting held on the sidelines of the ASEAN events in Manila on Monday.
"The two sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations with an emphasis on maintaining intense political dialogue, boosting trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation," the ministry noted.
"They confirmed the similarity of Russia’s and Singapore’s approaches towards tackling numerous pressing issues in the Asia-Pacific region and in the world," the ministry said.
Lavrov arrived in the capital of the Philippines on Sunday to take part in the ASEAN events. He held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the top diplomats of China, North Korea, New Zealand, the US and Turkey.