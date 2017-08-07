Russian and Singaporean top diplomats discuss situation in Asia-Pacific region

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan have reaffirmed the proximity of the two countries’ approaches towards resolving issues in the Asia-Pacific region and in the world, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported following meeting held on the sidelines of the ASEAN events in Manila on Monday.

"The two sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations with an emphasis on maintaining intense political dialogue, boosting trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation," the ministry noted.

"They confirmed the similarity of Russia’s and Singapore’s approaches towards tackling numerous pressing issues in the Asia-Pacific region and in the world," the ministry said.

Lavrov arrived in the capital of the Philippines on Sunday to take part in the ASEAN events. He held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the top diplomats of China, North Korea, New Zealand, the US and Turkey.