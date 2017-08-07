Lavrov, Brunei’s top diplomat discuss bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Brunei's top diplomat Lim Jock Seng have discussed bilateral cooperation emphasizing the two countries’ close positions on many global issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting between two ministers held on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting in Manila.

"There has been a discussion of pressing issues related to Russian-Bruneian relations, including ways to boost practical bilateral cooperation," the statement reads. "The parties emphasized the similarity of the two countries’ approaches to many global and regional issues," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.