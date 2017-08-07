Back to Main page
Lavrov, Mogherini discuss Syrian and Ukrainian crises

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 07, 9:57 UTC+3 MANILA

The sides are expected to discuss the EU-Russia relations

MANILA, August 7. /TASS/. On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting being held in the Philippine capital of Manila.

The parties are expected to discuss relations between Russia and the European Union, as well as pressing global issues, including the situations in Syria and Ukraine.

The previous meeting between Lavrov and Mogherini took place in Brussels in early July.

