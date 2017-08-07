Lavrov, Mogherini discuss Syrian and Ukrainian crises

MANILA, August 7. /TASS/. On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting being held in the Philippine capital of Manila.

The parties are expected to discuss relations between Russia and the European Union, as well as pressing global issues, including the situations in Syria and Ukraine.

The previous meeting between Lavrov and Mogherini took place in Brussels in early July.