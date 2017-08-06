Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, US foreign policy chiefs agree on keeping Ryabkov-Shannon format

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 06, 17:56 UTC+3 MANILA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made this statement after meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the ASEAN forum in Manila

Share
1 pages in this article

MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have agreed on keeping the Ryabkov-Shannon format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

Lavrov made this statement after meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the ASEAN forum in Manila.

"As you know, the Ryabkov-Shannon mechanism exists. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister [Sergei] Ryabkov and US Under-Secretary of State [Thomas] Shannon have already met several times. We agreed it would be useful to keep this format and continue discussing within its framework all complex issues of our bilateral agenda, which, unfortunately, are not getting less," Lavrov said.

"We felt the readiness of our American colleagues to continue this dialogue after all. I believe there is simply no alternative to this," the Russian foreign minister said.

The first meeting of the working group headed by Ryabkov and Shannon took place on May 8 in New York. The second meeting scheduled for June 23 in St. Petersburg was delayed by Moscow in the wake of Washington’s decision to expand anti-Russian sanctions and finally was held on July 17 in the US capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov explains to Tillerson Russian counter-measures to US sanctions
2
Jumbo jets built for Russian carrier to serve as Air Force One
3
Russia plans to abolish preferences to foreign aircraft makers from 2019 - deputy PM
4
Tree trade agreement between EAEU and Iran to be signed soon - Iranian president
5
Ukrainian diplomat says Scooter may be brought to account for visiting Crimea
6
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
7
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама