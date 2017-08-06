Back to Main page
Lavrov expects military and political contacts with US on Syria to continue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 06, 17:19 UTC+3

"We expect our contacts with the United States on other aspects of the Syrian settlement, both military and political, will be continued," said Russian Foreign Minister

MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Russia expects military and political contacts with the United States on Syria to continue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday.

"Contacts on the Syrian settlement between our representatives continue, including as part of agreements reached by Russia, the United States and Jordan on the establishment of the southern de-escalation zone in Syria," he said.

"We expect our contacts with the United States on other aspects of the Syrian settlement, both military and political, will be continued," Lavrov said. "As a matter of fact, they have never been interrupted.".

