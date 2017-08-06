Lavrov calls on external players in Syria to synchronize efforts to reach compromises

Lavrov explains to Tillerson Russian counter-measures to US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 14:36
Russia’s Foreign Minister to hold talks with Chinese counterpart in Manila - sourceRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 6:42
Disagreements between Russia, US did not affect work on North Korea resolution - NebenzyaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 4:42
UNSC unanimously backs new sanctions against North KoreaWorld August 06, 0:06
Russia’s ex-envoy to US says his talks with Flynn were about Russian-US cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 05, 18:43
Russian environment minister says US withdrawal from Paris Agreement terrible mistakeSociety & Culture August 05, 18:41
Russian Energy Ministry slams new EU sanctions as unlawfulBusiness & Economy August 05, 18:39
Communication established with one of miners trapped in flooded Mir mine in YakutiaSociety & Culture August 05, 9:23
Moscow regards new EU sanctions as far-fetchedRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 04, 20:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Russia calls on external players in Syria to synchronize their efforts with the Syrian parties to find further compromises on the settlement of the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday after his meeting with US Secretary of State RexTillerson on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Manila.
"It will not be an easy job to agree parameters of the de-escalation zone in Iblib. Probably, it is the most difficult out of the four zones agreements on which were reached by Russia, Turkey and Iran in Astana in May," he said. "We proceed from the fact that these three, as well as other players, including the United States, have influence on all armed groups, militants, naturally, with the exception of terrorists who will never be covered by the agreements."
"If we - Russia, Turkey, Iran and the US-led coalition - all together, synchronously, use our influence on concrete players who confront each other on the ground with weapons in their hands, new compromise solutions will be found to promote the ceasefire and create conditions for political process," the Russian top diplomat stressed.