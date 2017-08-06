Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov calls on external players in Syria to synchronize efforts to reach compromises

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 06, 17:01 UTC+3 MANILA

Russia calls on external players in Syria to synchronize their efforts with the Syrian parties to find further compromises on the settlement of the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Share
1 pages in this article

MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Russia calls on external players in Syria to synchronize their efforts with the Syrian parties to find further compromises on the settlement of the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday after his meeting with US Secretary of State RexTillerson on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Manila.

"It will not be an easy job to agree parameters of the de-escalation zone in Iblib. Probably, it is the most difficult out of the four zones agreements on which were reached by Russia, Turkey and Iran in Astana in May," he said. "We proceed from the fact that these three, as well as other players, including the United States, have influence on all armed groups, militants, naturally, with the exception of terrorists who will never be covered by the agreements."

"If we - Russia, Turkey, Iran and the US-led coalition - all together, synchronously, use our influence on concrete players who confront each other on the ground with weapons in their hands, new compromise solutions will be found to promote the ceasefire and create conditions for political process," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin goes quadricycling, rafting, and spearfishing on two-day Siberian adventure vacation
2
Lavrov explains to Tillerson Russian counter-measures to US sanctions
3
Russia’s Foreign Minister to hold talks with Chinese counterpart in Manila - source
4
Disagreements between Russia, US did not affect work on North Korea resolution - Nebenzya
5
Russia, China share position on ‘double freeze’ on Korean peninsula
6
First tanker for Yamal LNG starts voyage over Northern Sea Route
7
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама