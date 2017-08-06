Back to Main page
Russia’s foreign minister to hold talks with Japanese counterpart in Manila

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 06, 16:41 updated at: August 06, 16:52 UTC+3 MANILA

This will be Lavrov’s first meeting with Toro Kono who was appointed as Japan’s foreign minister earlier in the week

MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono in Manila on Monday, a source in the Russian delegation participating in the ASEAN regional forum told TASS on Sunday.

"The meeting of the Russian and Japanese foreign ministers will take place on Monday," the source said.

This will be Lavrov’s first meeting with Toro Kono who was appointed as Japan’s foreign minister earlier in the week.

Russia’s foreign minister arrived in the capital of the Philippines on Sunday to take part in the ASEAN regional forum. He has already held a series of bilateral meetings, including with his counterparts from Turkey and China and also with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Companies
ASEAN
Countries
China
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
