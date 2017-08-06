Lavrov describes ASEAN as authoritative regional association

MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, has established itself as an authoritative regional union, Russian Foreign MIniser Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday at a Russia-ASEAN meeting in Manila.

"ASEAN has firmly established itself as an authoritative regional association," he said, adding that Russia is confident that the implementation of the ASEAN development plans till the year 2025, strengthening of its internal ties "will help consolidate the positions of the ramified system of regional integration mechanisms."

"We hope that today’s meeting will give a fresh impetus to the implementation of agreements that were reached at the Sochi Russia-ASEAN summit in May 2016, which are geared to bring our relations to a strategic level," Lavrov stressed.