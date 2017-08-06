Lavrov stresses necessity of observance of Syria’s sovereignty

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who met on Sunday with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, stressed the necessity of strict observance of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Russian foreign ministry said after their meeting on the sidelines of SEAN events in Manila.

"The two top diplomats discussed further steps towards Syrian settlement, including under the Russian-US-Jordanian memorandum on the establishment of a de-escalation zone in southwestern Syria that was reached in July," the ministry said. "Lavrov stressed the necessity of strict observance of that country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and provisions of the United Nations Security Council resolutions that laid the foundation for promoting political process."

The two top diplomats also discussed other topical issues of the international agenda, including the domestic conflict in Ukraine, the ministry added.