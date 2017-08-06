Back to Main page
Lavrov tells Tillerson about inadmissibility of escalating tension around North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 06, 16:54 UTC+3

"The sides discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula in the light of the adoption of UN Security Council resolution 2371 on August 5," the Russian Foreign Ministry said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that the escalation of tension on the Korean peninsula prompted by US military preparations was inadmissible, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement comes after a meeting between the Russian and US foreign policy chiefs on the sidelines of the ASEAN regional forum in Manila.

"The sides discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula in the light of the adoption of UN Security Council resolution 2371 on August 5," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov pointed to the inadmissibility of tension escalation caused by US military preparations in the area of the Korean peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

