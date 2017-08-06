Russia, China share position on ‘double freeze’ on Korean peninsula

MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Russia and China share the position on the double freeze of North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests and US-South Korea military drills, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the sidelines of the ASEAN regional forum in Manila on Sunday.

"As you know, Russia and China have the joint position," Lavrov said.

"This position, as you know, is sealed in the joint statement by the foreign ministers of both countries of July 4 and implies the move towards thAe political process through the Chinese initiative on the double freezing: the freeze of any missile launches and any nuclear tests by North Korea and simultaneously the freeze of large-scale military drills of the United States and the Republic of Korea," Lavrov said.

Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed the crisis on the Korean peninsula in the wake of a new UN Security Council resolution on North Korea.

"Much attention was paid to the situation on the Korean peninsula, including in the context of a UN Security Council resolution adopted literally this night, which along with new and quite serious measures of impact on the Pyongyang leadership with the aim of achieving the fulfillment of the UN Security Council resolution with regard to North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs, also contains the UN Security Council’s firm commitment to resume six-party talks on the search for political settlement," Lavrov said.