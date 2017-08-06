Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, China share position on ‘double freeze’ on Korean peninsula

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 06, 17:06 UTC+3

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed the crisis on the Korean peninsula in the wake of a new UN Security Council resolution

Share
1 pages in this article

MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Russia and China share the position on the double freeze of North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests and US-South Korea military drills, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the sidelines of the ASEAN regional forum in Manila on Sunday.

"As you know, Russia and China have the joint position," Lavrov said.

"This position, as you know, is sealed in the joint statement by the foreign ministers of both countries of July 4 and implies the move towards thAe political process through the Chinese initiative on the double freezing: the freeze of any missile launches and any nuclear tests by North Korea and simultaneously the freeze of large-scale military drills of the United States and the Republic of Korea," Lavrov said.

Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed the crisis on the Korean peninsula in the wake of a new UN Security Council resolution on North Korea.

"Much attention was paid to the situation on the Korean peninsula, including in the context of a UN Security Council resolution adopted literally this night, which along with new and quite serious measures of impact on the Pyongyang leadership with the aim of achieving the fulfillment of the UN Security Council resolution with regard to North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs, also contains the UN Security Council’s firm commitment to resume six-party talks on the search for political settlement," Lavrov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
ASEAN
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin goes quadricycling, rafting, and spearfishing on two-day Siberian adventure vacation
2
Lavrov explains to Tillerson Russian counter-measures to US sanctions
3
Russia’s Foreign Minister to hold talks with Chinese counterpart in Manila - source
4
Disagreements between Russia, US did not affect work on North Korea resolution - Nebenzya
5
Russia, China share position on ‘double freeze’ on Korean peninsula
6
First tanker for Yamal LNG starts voyage over Northern Sea Route
7
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама