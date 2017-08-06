Russia, Turkey, Iran to meet in Tehran on August 8-9 - Lavrov

Lavrov explains to Tillerson Russian counter-measures to US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 14:36
Russia’s Foreign Minister to hold talks with Chinese counterpart in Manila - sourceRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 6:42
Disagreements between Russia, US did not affect work on North Korea resolution - NebenzyaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 4:42
UNSC unanimously backs new sanctions against North KoreaWorld August 06, 0:06
Russia’s ex-envoy to US says his talks with Flynn were about Russian-US cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 05, 18:43
Russian environment minister says US withdrawal from Paris Agreement terrible mistakeSociety & Culture August 05, 18:41
Russian Energy Ministry slams new EU sanctions as unlawfulBusiness & Economy August 05, 18:39
Communication established with one of miners trapped in flooded Mir mine in YakutiaSociety & Culture August 05, 9:23
Moscow regards new EU sanctions as far-fetchedRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 04, 20:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia, Turkey and Iran will meet in Tehran on August 8-9 to discuss the strengthening of de-escalation zones in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
"With the Turkish counterpart [Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu], we discussed the situation with the fulfillment of the agreements as part of the Astana process and discussed preparations for a new meeting of the representatives of Russia, Turkey and Iran, which will take place in Tehran on August 8-9," Lavrov said.
"The meeting will continue the talk on further strengthening the regime of de-escalation zones," the Russian foreign minister said.