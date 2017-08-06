Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Turkey, Iran to meet in Tehran on August 8-9 - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 06, 16:51 UTC+3

"The meeting will continue the talk on further strengthening the regime of de-escalation zones," the Russian foreign minister said

Share
1 pages in this article

MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia, Turkey and Iran will meet in Tehran on August 8-9 to discuss the strengthening of de-escalation zones in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"With the Turkish counterpart [Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu], we discussed the situation with the fulfillment of the agreements as part of the Astana process and discussed preparations for a new meeting of the representatives of Russia, Turkey and Iran, which will take place in Tehran on August 8-9," Lavrov said.

"The meeting will continue the talk on further strengthening the regime of de-escalation zones," the Russian foreign minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin goes quadricycling, rafting, and spearfishing on two-day Siberian adventure vacation
2
Lavrov explains to Tillerson Russian counter-measures to US sanctions
3
Russia’s Foreign Minister to hold talks with Chinese counterpart in Manila - source
4
Disagreements between Russia, US did not affect work on North Korea resolution - Nebenzya
5
Russia, China share position on ‘double freeze’ on Korean peninsula
6
First tanker for Yamal LNG starts voyage over Northern Sea Route
7
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама