Russia, Turkey, Iran to meet in Tehran on August 8-9 - Lavrov

MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia, Turkey and Iran will meet in Tehran on August 8-9 to discuss the strengthening of de-escalation zones in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"With the Turkish counterpart [Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu], we discussed the situation with the fulfillment of the agreements as part of the Astana process and discussed preparations for a new meeting of the representatives of Russia, Turkey and Iran, which will take place in Tehran on August 8-9," Lavrov said.

"The meeting will continue the talk on further strengthening the regime of de-escalation zones," the Russian foreign minister said.