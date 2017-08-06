Russia’s Foreign Minister to hold talks with Chinese counterpart in Manila - source

Russia’s Foreign Minister to hold talks with Chinese counterpart in Manila - sourceRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 6:42
Disagreements between Russia, US did not affect work on North Korea resolution - NebenzyaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 4:42
UNSC unanimously backs new sanctions against North KoreaWorld August 06, 0:06
Russia’s ex-envoy to US says his talks with Flynn were about Russian-US cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 05, 18:43
Russian environment minister says US withdrawal from Paris Agreement terrible mistakeSociety & Culture August 05, 18:41
Russian Energy Ministry slams new EU sanctions as unlawfulBusiness & Economy August 05, 18:39
Communication established with one of miners trapped in flooded Mir mine in YakutiaSociety & Culture August 05, 9:23
Moscow regards new EU sanctions as far-fetchedRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 04, 20:36
Russian, US experts suggest launching satellite and balloons as part of Venus space probeScience & Space August 04, 19:35
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS on Sunday.
"The meeting between Lavrov and Wang Yi is scheduled to Sunday," the source said.
The Russian minister arrived on Sunday at the capital of Philippines, where he will participate in ASEAN events and have a series of bilateral meetings.