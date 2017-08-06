Back to Main page
Russia’s Foreign Minister to hold talks with Chinese counterpart in Manila - source

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 06, 6:42 UTC+3

The Russian minister arrived on Sunday at the capital of Philippines, where he will participate in ASEAN events and have a series of bilateral meetings

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Aleksandr Shcherbak/TASS

MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS on Sunday.

"The meeting between Lavrov and Wang Yi is scheduled to Sunday," the source said.

The Russian minister arrived on Sunday at the capital of Philippines, where he will participate in ASEAN events and have a series of bilateral meetings.

