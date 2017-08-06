Russia’s Foreign Minister to depart to ASEAN summit

MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will start a working visit to Philippines on Sunday. The minister will take part in activities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and hold a series of bilateral meetings, particularly with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Lavrov will take part in the Russia - ASEAN ministerial meeting, the meeting of foreign ministers of East Asia Summit nations and the security session of the ASEAN Regional Forum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A considerable exchange of opinions on the most pressing international and regional problems will take place in the course of events, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the situation in Syria, and settlement on the Middle East," the ministry said.

Top diplomats of Russia and the United States arranged to hold a meeting in Manila during the telephone conversation on August, initiated by the US party.

Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson will discuss in detail prospects in interaction for settlement of current global and regional problems and the status of relations between Russia and the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.