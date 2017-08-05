Back to Main page
Russian deputy PM holds meeting with Moldovan president in Iran

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 05, 15:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Dodon told TASS upon arriving in Tehran that he planned to meet with Rogozin on the sidelines of the events dedicated to the inauguration of Iran’s newly-elected president Hassan Rouhani

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has held a meeting with Moldovan President Igor Dodon in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

"Talks with Moldovan President Igor Dodon have been held at the Russian embassy in Iran," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Dodon told TASS upon arriving in Tehran that he planned to meet with Rogozin on the sidelines of the events dedicated to the inauguration of Iran’s newly-elected president Hassan Rouhani. "The meeting is planned to take place at the Russian embassy in Tehran at 14:30 local time (10:00 GMT)," Dodon said. According to him, the parties intended to discuss the situation concerning the Moldovan government’s decision to declare Rogozin persona non grata, although he is the Russian President’s Special Representative for Transnistria and a co-chairman of the Russian-Moldovan intergovernmental commission.

According to earlier reports, Rogozin’s visit to Moldova, scheduled to take place on July 28, was disrupted because Romania had refused to allow his plane to cross the country’s airspace. According to the S7 aircraft company, its regular flight from Moscow to Chisinau was banned from entering Romania’s airspace by the air-traffic service under the pretext of a "sanctioned person" on board. The plane eventually landed in the Belarusian capital of Minsk from where the Russian deputy prime minster took an Aeroflot flight to Moscow.

Rogozin is currently on a visit to Tehran, leading Russia’s delegation to the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s newly-elected President Hassan Rouhani.

