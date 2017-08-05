Back to Main page
Former ambassador says no cold war between Russia, US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 05, 14:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The diplomat who was first deployed to the United States in 1981 said that there is no ideological confrontation

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The current state of relations between Moscow and Washington should not be considered as a new Cold War, though there are some problems, former Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak said while taking part in a program dubbed Press Conference on the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"This is not a new Cold War yet," said the diplomat who was first deployed to the United States in 1981.

"There is no ideological confrontation," he explained. "The problem in our relations is that the US believes itself to be an exceptional nation which has the right to teach others what is wrong and what is right," Kislyak added.

On July 24, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s new ambassador to the United States would be appointed in a short while. On the same day, the Russian embassy in Washington announced that Sergei Kislyak was stepping down.

Show more
