Kremlin not ready to set its stance on division of jurisdiction treaty with Tatarstan

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian federal authorities and President Vladimir Putin will announce their position on the treaty on the division of jurisdiction with the Republic of Tatarstan in due course, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"When he deems it appropriate, the stance on the issue will be presented," he said.
The World Congress of Tatars earlier supported the retention of the presidency in Tatarstan "as a form of the supreme power in the republic, which has proved to be successful and which expresses the national interests of the entire Tatar people."
The presidency in Tatarstan has been retained on the basis of the division of jurisdiction between the government bodies of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan. The document’s validity expires in August 2017. Tatarstan’s first President and State Counselor Mintimer Shaymiyev has expressed confidence that the republic will find a common language with the country’s leaders on this issue.
The Treaty on the delimitation of jurisdiction and powers between the government bodies of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan was signed by Presidents of Russia and Tatarstan Vladimir Putin and Mintimer Shaymiyev on June 26, 2007, for a period of ten years.
The treaty states, in particular, that Tatarstan, within its powers, carries out international and external economic relations with the territorial and administrative-territorial entities in other countries, takes part in the activities of international organizations’ agencies created especially for these purposes and concludes agreements on international and external economic relations upon agreement with the Russian Foreign Ministry.