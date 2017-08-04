Putin praises friendly ties between Russia and Bulgaria

Putin says he will consider running for president in 2018Russian Politics & Diplomacy August 04, 9:22
MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev on the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation between two countries. Putin’s congratulatory message has been published on the Kremlin website.
"Russian-Bulgarian relations have a long and rich history," the Russian president said. "Throughout time, they remain based on brotherly ties, friendship, cultural and spiritual affinity," he added.
Putin pointed out that the 1992 Treaty had helped boost cooperation between Moscow and Sofia, increase bilateral trade and investment, enhance scientific and humanitarian interaction, as well as cooperation in the energy sphere. At the same time, the Russian leader said that bilateral relations still had a huge potential.
"I am confident that another anniversary that we will mark in March next year - the 140th anniversary of Bulgaria’s liberation from Ottoman rule - will pave the way for further joint activities concerning the whole range of bilateral issues," the Russian president added.
Putin wished good health and success to Radev, and prosperity to the people of Bulgaria.