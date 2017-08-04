Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin praises friendly ties between Russia and Bulgaria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 04, 11:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This August marks the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation between two countries

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev on the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation between two countries. Putin’s congratulatory message has been published on the Kremlin website.

Read also

Bulgaria and Russia sign agreement to settle debt on Belene NPP project — minister

"Russian-Bulgarian relations have a long and rich history," the Russian president said. "Throughout time, they remain based on brotherly ties, friendship, cultural and spiritual affinity," he added.

Putin pointed out that the 1992 Treaty had helped boost cooperation between Moscow and Sofia, increase bilateral trade and investment, enhance scientific and humanitarian interaction, as well as cooperation in the energy sphere. At the same time, the Russian leader said that bilateral relations still had a huge potential.

"I am confident that another anniversary that we will mark in March next year - the 140th anniversary of Bulgaria’s liberation from Ottoman rule - will pave the way for further joint activities concerning the whole range of bilateral issues," the Russian president added.

Putin wished good health and success to Radev, and prosperity to the people of Bulgaria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says he will consider running for president in 2018
2
National security advisor thwarting Trump’s foreign policy prescriptions — media
3
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
4
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
5
Russia’s Alligator attack helicopter’s land version to get folding blades
6
Russian military police ready to repel terrorists’ attacks at safe zone near Damascus
7
Syrian opposition group unveils details of deal on de-escalation zones in Syria's Homs
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама