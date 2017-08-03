Russia supports thorough development of UN Security Council sanctions — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 3. /TASS/. Russia considers sanctions the most important instrument of the UN Security Council and insists that they should be thoroughly developed before enactment and should not be used to overthrow "unwanted regimes," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a Security Council meeting devoted to the effectiveness of the UN restrictions.

The UN Security Council’s sanctions "should be limited by their validity period and should be regularly examined and have clear criteria for their lifting," he said. "It is important that they focus on those who carry actual responsibility for the sparked crises. The restrictions should not harm civil population or social and economic development. Hence, the necessity for their thorough development before enactment," the diplomat said.

He called inadmissible a scenario in which restrictive measures are used to overthrow "unwanted" regimes, including through economic stranglehold or stirring up situations in countries. "We consider liberal interpretation of decisions on sanctions as wrongful. As experience shows, this may lead to escalation of chaos and greater sufferings of civil population," the Russian permanent representative warned. Diplomatic and consulate missions that are immune by the Vienna conventions also should not get under "the sanctions’ blow," he said.

Vasily Nebenzya touched on the bilateral sanctions issue that the US and other Western countries resort to more and more often, sometimes alongside the Security Council’s decisions. "This means unfair economic competition, in fact. This policy undermines political and diplomatic efforts to settle the crises, runs counter to the tasks of strengthening international cooperation, violates states’ sovereignty and their lawful interests and has nothing to do with the world organization’s concerns," the diplomat noted.

Attempt to reconcile resolution failed

The UN Security Council’s meeting on sanctions issues was initiated by Egypt. Cairo also argued in favor of the resolution devoted to the effects of the restrictions applied on sates. Permanent Representative of France to the UN Francois Delattre told reporters on Wednesday that the Security Council members had not reconciled the resolution so far.

At present, the UN Security Council is executing 13 sanctions regimes aimed, among other things, at prevention and settlement of conflicts, fight against terrorism and non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons. For the last year, the Security Council decided to lift restrictions on three countries - Iran, Cote d'Ivoire and Liberia. To date, the toughest sanctions regime exists for North Korea that continues developing nuclear weapons and means for their transportation despite the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

Speaking at the meeting on Thursday, Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Taye-Brook Zerihoun said that sanctions were an important instrument for supporting global peace and security. In his turn, British Permanent Representative to the UN Matthew Rycroft called on the Security Council colleagues to work together to improve the effectiveness of the sanctions as an instrument for supporting international peace and stability.