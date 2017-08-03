Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russia's top diplomat urges parties to Korean standoff to exercise restraint

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 03, 20:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who spoke over the phone with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday, urged the parties to the Korean armed standoff to exercise restraint, the Foreign Ministry said upon the end of the conversation, which the two ministers had had at Tillerson's initiative.

"The interlocutors exchanged assessments of developments on the Korean Peninsula in the context of the UN Security Council's forthcoming reaction to the ballistic missile launch that Pyongyang effecturated on July 28," the ministry's report said. "Sergey Lavrov called on the sides involved in the standoff to display restraint and to resume negotiations as soon as possible."

"Lavrov and Tillerson also took up some other pressing global and regional problems," the report said.

"They agreed to have a discussion of the prospects for collaboration on settling these problems and the current state of Russian-U.S. bilateral relations on the sidelines of the ASEAN regional security forum on August 6-8 in Manila," the ministry said.

