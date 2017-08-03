Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow is committed to INF treaty, hopes for Washington’s compliance with it

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 03, 13:29 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman said Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump did not discuss that treaty when they met in Hamburg in July

Share
1 pages in this article

NOVOBUREISKY VILLAGE /Amur Region/, August 3. /TASS/. Russia remains committed to the Intermediate Nuclear Force (INF) treaty and hopes that the United States will comply with its obligations under that document, too.

"Russia has been and remains committed to its obligations under the INF treaty contrary to some statements made up to this day," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media. "And, of course, we expect our partners under the treaty to observe their international liabilities in this context."

Read also

Russia worried over US attempts to call to question expediency of INF Treaty

Moscow points to US systematically violating obligations under INF treaty

Ambassador says US takes obligations under INF Treaty seriously

Kremlin stresses Russia committed to its international obligations under INF Treaty

Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump did not discuss that treaty when they met in Hamburg, Germany last month.

Earlier the newspaper Politico said the US Congress was considering ways of making the Pentagon start the production of intermediate and shorter range missiles in violation of the INF treaty, which might trigger another spiral of tensions between Moscow and Washington. According to its sources, both houses of the US Congress are conducting discussions that boil down to making the US Armed Forces resume the production of intermediate range missiles outlawed under the 1987 treaty. The US legislators argue that Russia has already violated that agreement and time is ripe for Washington to retaliate. The newspaper says at the same time that such an approach in Washington has strong opponents, who are certain that such a move by the United States might considerably increase the risk of a nuclear confrontation at a time when the relations between the two countries are at a critically low level.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin hinting at latest US sanctions, vows to uphold and protect Russia’s interests
2
Putin calls on government to help Gazprom and Rosneft to reach decision on gas supplies
3
US senators push FIFA to probe Russia’s alleged exploitation of North Koreans
4
PM Medvedev: US declared full-fledged trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions
5
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
6
New US anti-Russia sanctions way to pursue its economic interests with cynicism — Putin
7
Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама