Moscow says crackdown on media in Ukraine spells return to suppression of dissent

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The massive closures of Russian news and online resources and large-scale persecution of Ukrainian journalists indicate Ukraine is getting back to the worst totalitarian practices of suppressing dissent, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in connection with the affair of Ukrainian journalist Vasily Muravitsky.

Muravitsky is faced with the risk of being charged with high treason for alleged cooperation with Russian mass media and publication of ostensibly pro-Russian content."

"Regrettably this is yet another episode in Kiev’s campaign, being fanned on the pretext of struggle against aggressive propaganda, with the aim to quash oppositional journalists and cleanse Ukraine’s media space to suit the needs of the ruling regime," the Foreign Ministry said.

Its commentary runs the "massive closure of Russian news and Internet resources in Ukraine, large-scale persecution of and pressures on Ukrainian journalists are acts of outrageous violations of the fundamental principles of the freedom of expression that constitute the basis of civilized principles of mass media operation and the fundamental documents of the United Nations, the OSCE, the Council of Europe and other international organizations concerned."

"Regrettably, it has to be stated that the Ukrainian version of the ‘European way’ is tantamount to a journey in time back to the worst totalitarian practices of suppressing dissent," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Once again we urge the OSCE and Council of Europe member-states to join Russia in its condemnation of Kiev’s barbaric and criminal policies towards mass media," it stated.