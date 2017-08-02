Moscow condemns Shiite mosque attack in Afghanistan

Moscow condemns Shiite mosque attack in AfghanistanRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 02, 13:37
Court to start trial of ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev on August 8Business & Economy August 02, 13:09
Press review: Sanctions put US diplomats on subway and jailed pilot calls on UK dailyPress Review August 02, 13:00
Russian volunteers may be deployed in Syria — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 02, 12:50
Kremlin highlights contradictions in White House’s statements on US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 02, 12:42
Russia’s Airborne Force to get mobile air defense system by 2020Military & Defense August 02, 12:18
Polar explorer certain Russia can obtain rights to Arctic shelf in 2020Society & Culture August 02, 11:53
Putin praises Russian Airborne Force for preserving military traditionsMilitary & Defense August 02, 10:04
Sakhalin welcomes another Ship of Friendship from JapanWorld August 02, 8:51
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns Tuesday’s attack on the Shiite mosque in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan, which claimed the lives of 29 people, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.
"We strongly condemn this inhuman terrorist attack and hope that the organizers behind it will be severely punished," the ministry stressed. "We are offering our condolences to relatives and friends of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded. We hope that the Afghan authorities will do their utmost to preserve interreligious peace in the country."
The ministry recalled that this is not the first terrorist attack against Shiite Muslims in Afghanistan. "Obviously, the aim of the organizers of such attacks is to incite interreligious strife and further escalate the internal political conflict in Afghanistan," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.
According to the 1TV channel, on Tuesday, two terrorists attacked the Herat mosque as hundreds of believers gathered in it. The gunmen first shot security officers, then broke into the building, opened fire on the congregation and threw several grenades, after which they blew themselves up. The attack has left 29 people dead and 64 wounded. None of the groups active in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for it yet.