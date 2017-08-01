Back to Main page
Kremlin does not think Russia made US diplomats leave compound urgently

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 01, 13:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman said that the problem with the diplomats’ leave had been caused by trucks by which the diplomatic mission were going to transport their property

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not in agreement with the accusations that Moscow allegedly made US diplomats urgently leave their compound in Serebryany Bor, Moscow. "In this case, it is impossible to agree with such statements [regarding Russia that allegedly prevented the leave of the American diplomatic mission and the transportation of their baggage]," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov reiterated that the problem with the diplomats’ leave and the transportation of their baggage had been caused by trucks by which the diplomatic mission were going to transport their property. "Take a Gazel truck and try to enter Serebryany Bor in it. You won’t be allowed there," he explained. "There [in this protected environmental zone] are certain entry rules for large goods vehicles," the Kremlin’s spokesman added.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that the US embassy’s statement that the American diplomats had been prevented from transporting their property from the diplomatic compound in Serebryany Bor were absolutely farfetched and had been spread for malign purposes. "As for yesterday’s statements about impediments, these statements are absolutely farfetched, and they were spread for malign purposes, we think," Ryabkov noted.

"They [the embassy] have renewed the transport entry permit there from Moscompriroda [the Moscow State Committee for Environmental and Natural Resource Protection] on a regular basis. Now, after we had given them the memorandum and made a statement, they decided to go there without a proper permit. Yesterday we, the Foreign Ministry, helped the Americans to tackle this issue," the senior diplomat stressed.

Show more
