Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin concerned over expansion of alliances rather than neighbors’ relations with US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 01, 12:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on the US Vice President Michael Pence’s visit to the Baltic States and Georgia

Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Moscow respects its neighboring countries’ relations with the United States but is concerned over the expansion of military infrastructure towards the Russian borders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

While commenting on the US Vice President Michael Pence’s visit to the Baltic States and Georgia, Peskov said that the countries in question are independent states having the right to develop relations with other countries as they wished. "There is no issue [for Russia] in that, and there can never be," he added.

Read also

Putin believes NATO expansion policy is short-sighted

"Such cooperation only becomes a problem for us when it leads to the expansion of various alliances and their military infrastructure towards our borders," the Russian presidential spokesman went on to say. "This is what causes us concern. We certainly respect our neighboring countries’ relations with the United States, as well as with other countries," Peskov said.

When asked to comment on Pence’s statement in which he said that Moscow’s decision to reduce the US diplomatic staff would not deter Washington’s commitment to its security and the security of its allies, Peskov stressed that "this decision [to reduce the staff at the US diplomatic missions in Russia - TASS] has nothing to do with security." "This is why I would refrain from commenting the US vice president’s statement, I don’t see the connection," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
German top envoy vows EU will resist ‘America Above All’ policy under sanctions pretext
2
Kremlin concerned over expansion of alliances rather than neighbors’ relations with US
3
Senator McCain 'not surprised' by expulsion of US diplomats from Russia
4
Forbes: Owner of major steel company leads rating of Russia’s richest people
5
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
6
Russia to complete R&D work on 5th-generation fighter jet in 2019
7
Three layers of Russian air defense at Hmeymim air base in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама