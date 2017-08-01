Kremlin concerned over expansion of alliances rather than neighbors’ relations with US

Polish ministry: Russia may take part in anniversary of revolt at Nazi death camp SobiborWorld August 01, 13:42
Venezuelan president laughs off US sanctions against him as ‘something to be proud of’World August 01, 13:15
Press review: US consular cuts to cause visa delays and Gazprom’s partners fear sanctionsPress Review August 01, 13:00
Russian Foreign Ministry controls reduction of US diplomatic staffRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 01, 12:41
Kremlin concerned over expansion of alliances rather than neighbors’ relations with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 01, 12:17
German top envoy vows EU will resist ‘America Above All’ policy under sanctions pretextWorld August 01, 9:51
US actor George Clooney launches campaign to support education for Syrian childrenWorld August 01, 8:46
Maria Sharapova wins first match at WTA tournament in StanfordSport August 01, 8:14
White House pondering response to reduction of US missions staff in RussiaFOREIGN POLICY August 01, 4:03
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Moscow respects its neighboring countries’ relations with the United States but is concerned over the expansion of military infrastructure towards the Russian borders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
While commenting on the US Vice President Michael Pence’s visit to the Baltic States and Georgia, Peskov said that the countries in question are independent states having the right to develop relations with other countries as they wished. "There is no issue [for Russia] in that, and there can never be," he added.
"Such cooperation only becomes a problem for us when it leads to the expansion of various alliances and their military infrastructure towards our borders," the Russian presidential spokesman went on to say. "This is what causes us concern. We certainly respect our neighboring countries’ relations with the United States, as well as with other countries," Peskov said.
When asked to comment on Pence’s statement in which he said that Moscow’s decision to reduce the US diplomatic staff would not deter Washington’s commitment to its security and the security of its allies, Peskov stressed that "this decision [to reduce the staff at the US diplomatic missions in Russia - TASS] has nothing to do with security." "This is why I would refrain from commenting the US vice president’s statement, I don’t see the connection," the Kremlin spokesman noted.