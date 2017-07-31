Moscow alarmed over situation around North Korea’s latest missile launch

Ukraine plans to lease some Chernobyl facilities to host solar power systemsWorld July 31, 14:54
MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia is alarmed over the situation in the Korean Peninsula after North Korea’s missile launch on July 28, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.
"We are very worried over the recent development in the Korean Peninsula on the backdrop of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on July 28, which openly violates relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," the ministry said.
"At the same time, the United States, South Korea and Japan are demonstrating increased military activities, with Washington continuing to implement its policy towards deployment of elements of its global missile shield in South Korea."