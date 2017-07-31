Back to Main page
Ambassador says Moroccan authorities expect Russian PM’s visit in October

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 31, 12:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We hope that it will prove to be an important landmark as far as partnership between our countries goes," Moroccan Ambassador to Moscow Abdelkader Lecheheb said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Morocco’s authorities expect Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to make a visit to the country in October, Moroccan Ambassador to Moscow Abdelkader Lecheheb said at a press conference on Monday.

"We expect Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to make a visit in October, and hope that it will prove to be an important landmark as far as partnership between our countries goes," the ambassador said.

Read also

Russia, Morocco sign statement on closer strategic partnership

The Moroccan diplomat also pointed out that a cooperation program was worked out at the intergovernmental commission’s meeting held in early July, which concerns many fields, including tourism, investment, culture and fishery.

"We are ready for co-production activities together with Russian companies and would welcome Russian investment," Lecheheb went on to say. "I would like to highlight strong relations between our countries. We want to develop comprehensive ties, as it is our strategic choice," the Moroccan ambassador noted.

According to him, the people of Morocco see "Russia’s important role and have respect and friendly feelings" for the country.

The Russian government’s press service earlier confirmed to TASS that Medvedev may visit Morocco and Algeria. "Indeed, consultations with our partners are underway concerning the prime minister’s visits to North Africa, particularly to Algeria and Morocco," a source in the press service said adding that the visits were preliminarily scheduled to take place in autumn.

"Final dates will be announced in due time," the source said.

