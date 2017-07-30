Back to Main page
Putin pardons two women convicted of high treason

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 30, 3:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The decrees will take effect within ten days after being published

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin pardoned Marina Dzhandzhgava and Annik Kesyan, convicted of high treason, according to decrees published by Russia’s official database of legal information on Saturday.

The decrees will take effect within ten days after being published.

The two women, residents of Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi, were accused of high treason after it turned out that in 2008 they sent text messages to their Georgian acquaintances about the movement of Russian military hardware toward the former Georgian republic of Abkhazia.

In 2013, Dzhandzhgava was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Kesyan was given an eight-year prison sentence in 2015.

Earlier this year, Sochi resident Oksana Sevastidi, convicted on similar charges, was granted a presidential pardon and walked free of the Lefortovo pre-trial prison.

