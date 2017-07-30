Putin pardons two women convicted of high treason

Russia’s Kazan or Sochi may host 2025 World GamesSport July 30, 4:05
Russia to continue delivering rocket engines to US — deputy premierScience & Space July 30, 0:27
Russia prepares sanctions against people who disrupted senior official’s visit to MoldovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 29, 20:23
Putin to participate in Navy Day celebration in PetersburgMilitary & Defense July 29, 16:30
Three Russian nationals injured in fire at Turkish hotel - consulate generalWorld July 29, 16:22
Defense minister opens international Army Games-2017Military & Defense July 29, 14:15
Dry cargo vessel turns over in Crimea, three rescuedWorld July 29, 9:39
DPRK announces 2nd successful test of Hwasong 14 missileWorld July 29, 7:21
Trump to sign bill on anti-Russian sanctions - White HouseWorld July 29, 7:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin pardoned Marina Dzhandzhgava and Annik Kesyan, convicted of high treason, according to decrees published by Russia’s official database of legal information on Saturday.
The decrees will take effect within ten days after being published.
The two women, residents of Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi, were accused of high treason after it turned out that in 2008 they sent text messages to their Georgian acquaintances about the movement of Russian military hardware toward the former Georgian republic of Abkhazia.
In 2013, Dzhandzhgava was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Kesyan was given an eight-year prison sentence in 2015.
Earlier this year, Sochi resident Oksana Sevastidi, convicted on similar charges, was granted a presidential pardon and walked free of the Lefortovo pre-trial prison.