Russian official to discuss disruption of Chisinau visit with Moldovan president

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin plans to meet with Moldovan President Igor Dodon on August 4 at the inauguration of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, he said in an interview with the Russia 24 TV channel on Saturday.

"I plan in the nearest time, the next week already, to meet with Moldova’s President Igor Dodon. We will attend the inauguration of new Iran’s President Rouhani (that will take place on August 4 - TASS), and our meeting is planned there," Rogozin said. He added that "there will be a serious talk. We need guarantees, as we can’t try our patience anymore."

According to Rogozin, he also has a planned separate meeting with leader of unrecognized Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky. "[A meeting with] Krasnoselsky will also be the next week, but this is separate [meeting] yet, but we urge them [Krasnoselsky and Dodon’] to meet in the interests of certain people who communicate through this border," Rogozin said.

It was earlier reported that Rogozin’s visit to Moldova on Friday was disrupted because Romania refused to allow the plane with the Russian delegation on board to pass. According to the S7 aircraft company, the regular Moscow-Chisinau flight was banned from entering Romania’s airspace by the air-traffic management service upon the pretext of a "sanctioned person" on board. The plane landed in Minsk after which the deputy prime minster flew to Moscow from the Belarusian capital by Aeroflot.