West is trying to impose ‘rule of force’ in information space — Russia's security chief

EU set to approve expansion of anti-Russia sanctions due to Siemens by August — sourceWorld July 28, 11:20
FSB detains Central Asians on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks in St PetersburgWorld July 28, 11:16
At least 48 people injured in Barcelona train accidentWorld July 28, 10:17
Expert warns new sanctions against Russia may drive wedge between US and EUWorld July 28, 8:25
US Senate passes bill toughening anti-Russia sanctionsWorld July 28, 3:10
Launch of Sentinel-5p satellites scheduled for fallScience & Space July 28, 1:01
Russia, China round up joint naval exercise in Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense July 27, 21:27
Chechen leader says he is ready to quit his job to protect al-Aqsa Mosque in JerusalemSociety & Culture July 27, 21:07
Russian tennis star Sharapova granted wildcard for WTA tournament in CincinnatiSport July 27, 20:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, July 28. /TASS/. Western countries are trying to establish "the rule of force" in information space and ground the possibility of violence in this sphere, Russian Security Council’s Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said at a top-level BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and Republic of South Africa) security meeting in Beijing.
"There is a clear positional split in the world. The Western countries are trying to make others play by their rules in the information space," he said. "They are trying to impose the rule of force and establish legal rationale for a possible resort to force, as can be seen from NATO’s recognition of information sphere as a new operation environment," Patrushev explained.
As he put it, the BRICS countries have a clear position and support settlement of conflicts in information space and the inadmissibility of application of force there. According to the Russian Security Council’s secretary, the issue concerns consolidating principles of esteem for state sovereignty, nonintervention into other countries’ domestic issues and observation of human rights and freedoms.