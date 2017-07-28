Back to Main page
West is trying to impose ‘rule of force’ in information space — Russia's security chief

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 28, 12:11 UTC+3 BEIJING

The Western countries are trying to make others play by their rules in the information space, Russian Security Council’s Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said

BEIJING, July 28. /TASS/. Western countries are trying to establish "the rule of force" in information space and ground the possibility of violence in this sphere, Russian Security Council’s Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said at a top-level BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and Republic of South Africa) security meeting in Beijing.

Russia's Foreign Ministry bulding in Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry urges adopting universal rules in information space

"There is a clear positional split in the world. The Western countries are trying to make others play by their rules in the information space," he said. "They are trying to impose the rule of force and establish legal rationale for a possible resort to force, as can be seen from NATO’s recognition of information sphere as a new operation environment," Patrushev explained.

As he put it, the BRICS countries have a clear position and support settlement of conflicts in information space and the inadmissibility of application of force there. According to the Russian Security Council’s secretary, the issue concerns consolidating principles of esteem for state sovereignty, nonintervention into other countries’ domestic issues and observation of human rights and freedoms.

