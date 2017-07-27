Russia’s new ambassador to Turkey presents his credentials to Erdogan

Russian tennis star Sharapova granted wildcard for WTA tournament in CincinnatiSport July 27, 20:11
ANKARA, July 27./TASS/. Russia’s new Ambassador to Turkey Alexey Yerkhov presented his credentials to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.
The ceremony took place at the presidential palace in Ankara, after which President Erdogan had a conversation with the new ambassador. No public statements came after their conversation.
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was shot dead on December 19, 2016, by a terrorist while he was delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition. He was bestowed the Hero of Russia award posthumously "for displaying tenacity and courage as the Russian Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador in Turkey, and for his invaluable contribution to Russia’s foreign policy." The Russian Investigation Committee pressed charges under the article "Act of International Terrorism." Turkey’s law enforcement agencies are also conducting an investigation.
Prior to his appointment, Yerkhov led the Foreign Ministry’s crisis situation management center.