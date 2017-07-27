Kremlin says Saudi king's visit to Russia is organized through diplomatic channels

SAVONLINNA, July27. /TASS/. The visit of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud to Russia is being developed through diplomatic channels, the Russian president’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No date yet. The issue is on the agenda, and it is actually being developed, there is an invitation. The possibility of such a visit was discussed, but the issue is still being organized through a diplomatic channel," Peskov said.