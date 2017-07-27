Back to Main page
Putin arrives in Finland to discuss economic cooperation with President Niinisto

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 27, 14:46 UTC+3 SAVONLINNA

Putin is visiting Finland at the invitation of Finland’s president

SAVONLINNA, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Savonlinna, Finland, for talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. The state leaders will discuss cooperation in trade, economy, culture and nature protection, as well as share opinions on current regional and global issues, the Kremlin’s press services reported earlier.

Russian, Finnish presidents to discuss stability, security in Baltic region

The leaders are expected to hold a joint press conference after the talks.

Putin and Niinisto will then go to a medieval castle, Olavinlinna, by the Saimaa steamboat where they will attend a reception organized by the city of Savonlinna.

The two countries’ leaders will watch Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta staged by Russia’s Bolshoi Theater. At the end of the evening, Putin and Niinisto will have an informal conversation.

Putin is visiting Finland at the invitation of Finland’s president. The visit is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the republic’s state independence.

