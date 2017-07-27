Putin arrives in Finland to discuss economic cooperation with President Niinisto

Expert believes US bill on anti-Russian sanctions may trigger new Cold WarRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 16:03
Keying into the Russian Central Bank's key rateBusiness & Economy July 27, 15:59
Decision to strip Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship ‘not Kremlin’s problem’Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 15:43
NHL three-time Stanley Cup winner Malkin still hopes to play for Russia at 2018 GamesSport July 27, 15:33
Brazilian football team’s staff kick off Russian language practice ahead of 2018 World CupSport July 27, 14:48
Kremlin explains why commenting on new US envoy pick would be inappropriate nowRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 14:37
Kremlin comments on EU sanctions against RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 14:36
Russian, Finnish presidents to discuss stability, security in Baltic regionWorld July 27, 14:24
Putin appoints Russia’s permanent representative to UNRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 13:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SAVONLINNA, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Savonlinna, Finland, for talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. The state leaders will discuss cooperation in trade, economy, culture and nature protection, as well as share opinions on current regional and global issues, the Kremlin’s press services reported earlier.
The leaders are expected to hold a joint press conference after the talks.
Putin and Niinisto will then go to a medieval castle, Olavinlinna, by the Saimaa steamboat where they will attend a reception organized by the city of Savonlinna.
The two countries’ leaders will watch Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta staged by Russia’s Bolshoi Theater. At the end of the evening, Putin and Niinisto will have an informal conversation.
Putin is visiting Finland at the invitation of Finland’s president. The visit is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the republic’s state independence.