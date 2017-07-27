Kremlin satisfied with progress in setting up de-escalation zones in Syria

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Moscow is satisfied as a whole with the way Syria’s de-escalation zones are being established, although much work lies ahead.

"[We see it] in a positive light," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the progress in implementing the agreements to establish the de-escalation zones in Syria. He admitted though that there are difficulties in this work.

"However, positive dynamics is observed in the areas where these zones have begun operating," he stressed.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "work on two more de-escalation zones is to be continued."

"However, in general we view this positively," he noted.