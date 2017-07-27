Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow clarifies its stance on new anti-Russian sanctions to Brussels

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 27, 9:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to toughen individual US sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia clarifies to the European Union its position on fresh US sanctions imposed on Russia and in particular, informs Brussels of repercussions stemming from the bill, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in a televised interview with the Rossiya’24 channel on Wednesday.

Read also

Brussels likely to declare US anti-Russian sanctions invalid, Moscow's EU envoy says

"The gist of a diplomat’s work does involve contacts, clarification of our stance, clarification of those repercussions that might stem from [adoption of the bill slapping more sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea]," Chizhov said, noting that further bilateral collaboration between the EU and Russia would depend on Brussel’s response to the new US sanctions.

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to toughen individual US sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. A total of 419 lawmakers supported the bill, with only three votes against.

The document will be handed over to the Senate, where it enjoys widespread support from both Democrats and Republicans.

If approved by the US legislature, the bill will be forwarded to US President Donald Trump. Should the US president sign it into law, it would be possible to remove the sanctions only by adopting another piece of legislation. Over the past several days, the White House has been signaling that President Trump is ready to sign the document.

On July 26, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker said that the upper chamber would likely to make amendments to the bill enacting new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Brussels likely to declare US anti-Russian sanctions invalid, Moscow's EU envoy says
2
German industrialists oppose politicizing Nord Stream-2 project
3
Russian UHF guns capable of burning electronic instruments
4
Putin signs law on ratification of Russia air force grouping in Syria
5
Russian-Indian army group to destroy armed unit at Indra 2017 drills
6
Russian Navy gets 60 Kalibr missiles over three months
7
Ex-Georgian president Saakashvili stripped of Ukrainian citizenship
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама