Moscow clarifies its stance on new anti-Russian sanctions to Brussels

German industrialists oppose politicizing Nord Stream-2 projectBusiness & Economy July 27, 10:36
Putin signs law on ratification of Russia air force grouping in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 9:49
Moscow clarifies its stance on new anti-Russian sanctions to BrusselsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 9:35
Russia’s Defense Ministry launches Chinese and Arabic versions of 2017 Army Games websiteMilitary & Defense July 27, 8:55
Finland succeeds in building prosperous state for 100 years of independence — presidentWorld July 27, 8:27
Russian expedition recovers unique naval gun from Kerch StraitSociety & Culture July 27, 8:18
Russian-Indian army group to destroy armed unit at Indra 2017 drillsMilitary & Defense July 27, 8:10
Brussels likely to declare US anti-Russian sanctions invalid, Moscow's EU envoy saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 3:41
Russian PM calls situation around Saakashvili's citizenship a weird tragicomedyRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 3:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia clarifies to the European Union its position on fresh US sanctions imposed on Russia and in particular, informs Brussels of repercussions stemming from the bill, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in a televised interview with the Rossiya’24 channel on Wednesday.
"The gist of a diplomat’s work does involve contacts, clarification of our stance, clarification of those repercussions that might stem from [adoption of the bill slapping more sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea]," Chizhov said, noting that further bilateral collaboration between the EU and Russia would depend on Brussel’s response to the new US sanctions.
The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to toughen individual US sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. A total of 419 lawmakers supported the bill, with only three votes against.
The document will be handed over to the Senate, where it enjoys widespread support from both Democrats and Republicans.
If approved by the US legislature, the bill will be forwarded to US President Donald Trump. Should the US president sign it into law, it would be possible to remove the sanctions only by adopting another piece of legislation. Over the past several days, the White House has been signaling that President Trump is ready to sign the document.
On July 26, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker said that the upper chamber would likely to make amendments to the bill enacting new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.