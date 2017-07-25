Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat blasts attacks on Russian embassy in Damascus

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 25, 20:17 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

According to a television channel, four shells had fallen near the Russian embassy in Damascus

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, July 25. /TASS/. Russia calls on its partners to condemn yet another attack on its embassy in Damascus, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said on Tuesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Read also
The Russian embassy in Damascus

Militants shelling Russian embassy in Damascus — General Staff

"Russia’s embassy in Damascus came under shelling twice during the past night. We urge partners to condemn these attacks," he said.

Al-Alam television channel reported earlier on Tuesday that four shells had fallen near the Russian embassy in Damascus’ Mazraa neighborhood. According to the television channel, shelling had been conducted by armed groups.

Russia has repeatedly demanded the United Nations Security Council pass a press statement condemning attacks on its embassy in Damascus. In some cases, these attempts were blocked by Western countries that insisted on wordings unacceptable for Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbit
2
Putin, Iraqi vice-president discuss possible supplies of T-90 tanks
3
Finnish president: Dialog with Putin is direct and clear
4
Kremlin refrains from comments on media allegations about Tillerson’s possible resignation
5
Trump backs investigation into Kiev’s meddling attempts to sabotage his election campaign
6
Lithuania keeps tipping off NATO allies on Russian-Chinese naval drills in Baltic Sea
7
EU Council to discuss Nord Stream 2 project in September
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама