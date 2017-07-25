Diplomat blasts attacks on Russian embassy in Damascus

Diplomat blasts US media reports on Russia's alleged arms supplies to TalibanRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 21:39
Putin, Iraqi vice-president discuss possible supplies of T-90 tanksMilitary & Defense July 25, 21:18
Sports minister hopes for Russia’s membership reinstatement with IAAF before 2018Sport July 25, 20:47
The highlights of 2017 FINA World ChampionshipsSport July 25, 19:37
IAAF to hear report on Russia’s reinstatement ahead of 2017 Athletics World ChampionshipSport July 25, 19:25
EU Council to discuss Nord Stream 2 project in SeptemberBusiness & Economy July 25, 19:13
Berlin preparing common European response to Siemens turbines supplies to Crimea — sourceBusiness & Economy July 25, 18:49
Finnish president: Dialog with Putin is direct and clearWorld July 25, 18:22
Summer surprises: Arctic swelters in heatwave, while resorts soak in rainBusiness & Economy July 25, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UNITED NATIONS, July 25. /TASS/. Russia calls on its partners to condemn yet another attack on its embassy in Damascus, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said on Tuesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council.
"Russia’s embassy in Damascus came under shelling twice during the past night. We urge partners to condemn these attacks," he said.
Al-Alam television channel reported earlier on Tuesday that four shells had fallen near the Russian embassy in Damascus’ Mazraa neighborhood. According to the television channel, shelling had been conducted by armed groups.
Russia has repeatedly demanded the United Nations Security Council pass a press statement condemning attacks on its embassy in Damascus. In some cases, these attempts were blocked by Western countries that insisted on wordings unacceptable for Russia.