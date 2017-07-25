Diplomat blasts attacks on Russian embassy in Damascus

UNITED NATIONS, July 25. /TASS/. Russia calls on its partners to condemn yet another attack on its embassy in Damascus, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said on Tuesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"Russia’s embassy in Damascus came under shelling twice during the past night. We urge partners to condemn these attacks," he said.

Al-Alam television channel reported earlier on Tuesday that four shells had fallen near the Russian embassy in Damascus’ Mazraa neighborhood. According to the television channel, shelling had been conducted by armed groups.

Russia has repeatedly demanded the United Nations Security Council pass a press statement condemning attacks on its embassy in Damascus. In some cases, these attempts were blocked by Western countries that insisted on wordings unacceptable for Russia.