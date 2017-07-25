Moscow ready to organize meeting between Israeli, Palestinian leaders

Diplomat blasts US media reports on Russia's alleged arms supplies to TalibanRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 21:39
UNITED NATIONS, July 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to arrange a meeting between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said on Tuesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council.
In conditions of growing tensions around Jerusalem’s holy sites, it is necessary "not only to stabilize the current situation" but also to "open up real political horizons for the Palestinian-Israeli settlement via direct talks between the parties on a generally recognized basis of international law," he said.
"We confirm our initiative to hold a meeting between President Abbas and Prime Minister Netanyahu in Moscow," he stressed.