Kremlin says Russia, US not negotiating renewal of adoptions

Moldovan president, Russian envoy to hash over bilateral ties and breakaway TransnistriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 14:43
US will either have to put up with North Korea’s nuclear weapons or use force — expertWorld July 25, 14:33
Kremlin refrains from comments on media allegations about Tillerson’s possible resignationRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 14:03
Kremlin comments on US potentially funneling weapons to KievRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 13:45
Kremlin says Russia, US not negotiating renewal of adoptionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 13:37
Russian Ice Hockey Federation to render assistance to banned forward ZaripovSport July 25, 13:27
Press review: Malorossiya as an EU taboo and Moldova’s animosity to Russian peacekeepersPress Review July 25, 13:00
Poll reveals most Russians familiar with Jehovah’s Witnesses support its banSociety & Culture July 25, 12:11
Lithuania keeps tipping off NATO allies on Russian-Chinese naval drills in Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense July 25, 12:02
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are not negotiating renewal of the adoption agreement, Russian president’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"No, there are no such negotiations, and that’s all I can tell you," the Kremlin’s spokesman said, answering a question on whether Russia and the US had renewed talks to cancel the so-called Dima Yakovlev’s Law that bans US citizens from adopting Russian children.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said in an interview to New York Times that he had discussed the adoption of Russian children by US citizens with his Russian counterpart at a dinner organized at the G20 summit in Hamburg. The Russian president’s spokesman later confirmed that this issue had actually been discussed.
The Russian-US agreement on adoption cooperation was officially canceled on January 1, 2014, after a few Russian children adopted by US citizens had died in the US. On January 1, 2013, the so-called Dima Yakovlev’s Law, banning US citizens from adopting Russian children, entered into force. It was named after Dima Yakovlev, who died in 2008, three months after he had been adopted by US citizens.