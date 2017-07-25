Back to Main page
Kremlin says Russia, US not negotiating renewal of adoptions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 25, 13:37 UTC+3

The Russian and US leaders discussed the adoption of Russian children by US citizens at a dinner organized at the G20 summit in Hamburg

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are not negotiating renewal of the adoption agreement, Russian president’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, there are no such negotiations, and that’s all I can tell you," the Kremlin’s spokesman said, answering a question on whether Russia and the US had renewed talks to cancel the so-called Dima Yakovlev’s Law that bans US citizens from adopting Russian children.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said in an interview to New York Times that he had discussed the adoption of Russian children by US citizens with his Russian counterpart at a dinner organized at the G20 summit in Hamburg. The Russian president’s spokesman later confirmed that this issue had actually been discussed.

The Russian-US agreement on adoption cooperation was officially canceled on January 1, 2014, after a few Russian children adopted by US citizens had died in the US. On January 1, 2013, the so-called Dima Yakovlev’s Law, banning US citizens from adopting Russian children, entered into force. It was named after Dima Yakovlev, who died in 2008, three months after he had been adopted by US citizens.

Dmitry Peskov
